Large swathes of the county have been bathed in spring sunshine this weekend, after bleak week of weather gave way to brighter spells.

Blue skies and sunbeams made for breathtaking scenes at the coast, and Northumberland’s highest ground looked particularly magical, with the Cheviot hills covered in a blanket of snow, sitting like peaks of meringue on the skyline.

Fell walkers and runners even reported getting a mile dose of sunburn despite wading through thigh-deep snow on the tops.

Sunshine and snow in The Cheviots.

The rest of Sunday is set to remain fine, though cloud is forecast to block out the beams later in the day – and rain is expected tonight.

Temperatures in Northumberland are forecast to peak at round 10 degrees today, depending on which part of the county you are in.

Monday is forecast to be warmer still at around 12 degrees, though cloudier and with rain forecast for the afternoon and evening.

Spring snow and sun in The Cheviots.

