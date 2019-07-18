Sun and showers is predicted for Northumberland on Thursday, July 18
The areas of Northumberland have seen a good start to the week for weather and have managed to avoid the majority of the predicted rain. More sun is to follow but it won’t last.
What will the weather be like in the morning?
The morning will be dry and largely sunny at first but showers will soon develop especially in the hills. A breezy day is predicted but it will feel warm in sheltered areas, particularly in the often spells of sunshine. Maximum temperature 20 °C.
There is bad news for hay fever sufferers as pollen levels remain at a high level for another day.
Will tonight be any different?
Wind will ease and the showers will die down during the evening, leading to a dry and largely clear night. Some mist is possible or shallow fog patches in prone areas of Northumberland around dawn. Minimum temperature 12 °C.
Will tomorrow be another sunny day?
The Met Office predicts increasingly cloudy and breezy weather on Friday, July 19. Rain will spread north east and be heavy at times. Some brighter spells will appear later in the afternoon, but heavy and thundery showers aren’t far behind. Maximum temperature 19 °C.
What will the weekend bring?
While it may be a warm period with bright and dry spells initially on Saturday, July 20, some heavy and thundery showers could arrive later. Sunday, July 21 appears to be a mild day but you may need an umbrella for the remainder of the week.