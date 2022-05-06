Summer on its way at last as temperatures set to soar

The Met Office says the mercury will hit the mid-twenties in parts of the country this weekend, and plenty of warm air and sunshine is on the way.

Temperatures could even reach 24C by next weekend, although the hottest temperatures are – not surprisingly – expected to be in the south and south east of England.

The second half of May is also predicted to be warm and sunny, and hot spells are likely to bake Britain in June.

Time to hit the beach - a spell of warm weather is on the way.

A "Spanish sizzler" is expected to blow in from the continent in the week of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee from June 2 to 5, when Her Majesty will mark 70 years on the throne.

The Met Office's long-range outlook over the period states: "Chances of hot weather and heatwaves are increased compared to average, especially later in the period.

"There is an increase in the likelihood of warmer-than-average conditions over the three months."

We are not likely to see super-hot temperatures here next week, but it will be pleasantly warm in many areas with little rain. Here's the Met Office forecast for parts of Northumberland next week:

Alnwick: today – high 15C, low 8C, sunshine and cloud, tomorrow – high 11C, low 7C, cloud giving way to sunshine, Sunday – high 15C, low 9C, cloudy and then sunny; Monday – high 17C, low 11C and light cloud; Tuesday – high 16C, low 9C and patchy cloud giving way to sunshine; Wednesday – high 15C, low 8C, sunshine and showers by the afternoon; Thursday – high 15C, low 9C, sunny to begin but then cloudy.

Berwick: today – high 16C, low 8C, cloudy but sunny later; tomorrow – high 10C, low 8C, cloudy and sunny later; Sunday – high 15C, low 10C, cloudy and sunny later; Monday – high 16C, low 11C, cloudy; Tuesday –high 15C, low 9C, cloud giving way to sunshine; Wednesday – high 14C, low 9C, sunshine and light showers in the afternoon; Thursday – high 14C, low 9C, cloudy.

Morpeth: today – high 15C, low 9C, cloudy; tomorrow – high 12C, low 8C, cloudy but sunny later; Sunday – high 15C, low 10C, cloudy then sunny later; Monday – high 17C, low 12C, cloudy; Tuesday – high 16C, low 10C, sunshine but showers in the afternoon; Wednesday – high 15C, low 9C, sunshine but cloud spreading by lunchtime; Thursday – high 14C, low 9C, sunny in the morning then cloudy.

Cramlington: today – high 15C, low 9C, cloudy then light rain by tonight; tomorrow – high 11C, low 7C, overcast in the morning but sunny later; Sunday – high 14C, low 9C, cloud giving way to sunshine; Monday – high 16C, low 11C, cloudy; Tuesday – high 15C, low 9C, cloudy and light showers late morning; Wednesday – high 14C, low 8C, sunny but light showers at lunchtime; Thursday – high 14C, low 9C, sunshine giving way to cloud by late morning.