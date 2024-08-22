Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds as Storm Lilian approaches.

The warning is in place across the North East, including Northumberland, for the period between 5am and 11am on Friday, August 23.

The Met Office says: ‘An area of strong winds associated with Storm Lilian is expected to move east across northern England during Friday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Whilst there remains some uncertainty about the details, some very strong winds are likely to develop, with gusts widely in the 50mph to 60mph range, with a lower chance that a small core of winds gusting 65-75 mph, perhaps 80 mph, could push quickly east during the morning.

Stormy seas at Seahouses harbour. Picture by Jane Coltman (file image).

‘These winds are likely to affect major routes such as the M6, A66 and A1(M), as well as potentially impacting infrastructure.

‘As well as the strong winds, some locally heavy rainfall will add to the difficult travel conditions.’

National Highways has also issued a warning and is advising road users in the North West and North East regions of England to check ahead and plan for disruption to their journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It warns of a particularly high risk that high-sided vehicles and other 'vulnerable' vehicles such as caravans and motorbikes could be blown over on exposed areas.

Northern Powergrid reports it is ready and prepared in the event of any disruption to power supplies as a result of Storm Lilian.

Its teams are on stand-by to be deployed to any affected areas affected by power cuts.

“This weather front does have the potential to have an impact on the electricity network, so there is a possibility that there could be disruption to power supplies,” it states.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will continue to keep customers updated via our website, social media channels and via text message. We encourage those in the areas which could be impacted to check our tips for preparing for a power cut at www.northernpowergrid.com/be-prepared.

“If you have been impacted by a power cut and have online access - report your power cut online and stay online to get updates: www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts. If you don’t have online access, please call Northern Powergrid on 105. Customers can also report a power cut via WhatsApp on 0191 687 22 54 - available 8am-8pm Monday to Friday and 9am-5pm on a Saturday.”

Andrew Chalk, rural insurance specialist at NFU Mutual, said: “After a blustery few days, it’s tempting to dismiss the risks of the gusts set to hit during Storm Lillian, but we’re urging everyone in the affected areas to guard against complacency.

“Although Storm Lillian isn’t expected to be near the same severity, Storms Arwen, Dudley, Eunice and Franklin in recent years have shown how devastating high winds can be, each resulting in thousands of claims and tens of millions of pounds’ worth of damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve put our network of agents and repairers on alert and urge everyone to treat Storm Lillian with the same caution – particularly farmers and those in isolated, rural properties, which we know from experience are hardest-hit by extreme weather.

“We understand the pressure farmers and rural businesses are under, but we urge them not to take unnecessary risks in the storm, which could lead to injury or fatality.”