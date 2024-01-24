A yellow weather warning was put in place by the Met Office for high winds on Tuesday afternoon, and remains in place in North Tyneside and Northumberland until 3pm on Wednesday, January 24.

The wall, on Beverley Terrace in Cullercoats, collapsed during the high winds and damaged a car parked alongside it.

Metro services along the North Tyneside coast have only just resumed after a tree fell onto the line near Tynemouth in the early hours of this morning.

A statement by Metro operator Nexus on social media site X said: “Following the earlier obstruction on the overhead line, Metro services have now resumed between Monkseaton to North Shields in both directions.

"Trains are currently not operating to schedule. Our priority is to restore to the timetable as quickly as possible.”

In addition, Northern Powergrid says it is working to restore power to 6,000 homes across the North East, Yorkshire, and northern Lincolnshire following the storm.

This follows a series of power cuts, damage, and school closures due to Storm Isha earlier this week.

