News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Storm Jocelyn: Wall in Cullercoats collapses onto car and Metro services resume after tree falls on line in Tynemouth

A wall has collapsed in North Tyneside during Storm Jocelyn, damaging a parked vehicle.
By Craig Buchan
Published 24th Jan 2024, 12:18 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2024, 12:25 GMT

A yellow weather warning was put in place by the Met Office for high winds on Tuesday afternoon, and remains in place in North Tyneside and Northumberland until 3pm on Wednesday, January 24.

The wall, on Beverley Terrace in Cullercoats, collapsed during the high winds and damaged a car parked alongside it.

Metro services along the North Tyneside coast have only just resumed after a tree fell onto the line near Tynemouth in the early hours of this morning.

A statement by Metro operator Nexus on social media site X said: “Following the earlier obstruction on the overhead line, Metro services have now resumed between Monkseaton to North Shields in both directions.

"Trains are currently not operating to schedule. Our priority is to restore to the timetable as quickly as possible.”

In addition, Northern Powergrid says it is working to restore power to 6,000 homes across the North East, Yorkshire, and northern Lincolnshire following the storm.

This follows a series of power cuts, damage, and school closures due to Storm Isha earlier this week.

A car stands under a pile of bricks after a wall collapsed onto the vehicle overnight.

1. Storm Jocelyn

A car stands under a pile of bricks after a wall collapsed onto the vehicle overnight. Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP

Photo Sales
The wall is on Beverley Terrace in Cullercoats, North Tyneside.

2. Storm Jocelyn

The wall is on Beverley Terrace in Cullercoats, North Tyneside. Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP

Photo Sales
Storm Jocelyn hit the UK hot on the heels of Storm Isha, with strong winds and heavy rain causing further damage and disruption.

3. Storm Jocelyn

Storm Jocelyn hit the UK hot on the heels of Storm Isha, with strong winds and heavy rain causing further damage and disruption. Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP

Photo Sales
Related topics:North TynesideStorm JocelynMetroNorthern PowergridNorthumberlandMet Office