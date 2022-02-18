Storm Eunice LIVE: Updates as North East braces itself with yellow weather warning in place
The North East is bracing itself for the arrival of Storm Eunice on Friday, February 18.
High winds from Storm Dudley battered the North East on Wednesday (February 16) and now the region is preparing for more high winds, with a yellow weather warning in place until 6pm on Friday.
The Met Office is warning of damage to trees and buildings, as well as disruption to road, rail, air and ferry services.
However, the region is set to miss the worst of the bad weather, with rare red warnings in place for the South East and South West and southern Wales.
- Storm Eunice is set to bring heavy rain and high winds to the North East.
- The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning which is in place from 7am on Friday.
- The latest storms comes just days after Storm Dudley.
- South Tyneside’s Forest View Primary is closed
The winds are picking up across the region but the south of the country is taking a real battering.
The Met Office has released details of the latest windspeeds being recorded along the south coast.
Rail passengers planning to use the East Coast Mainline today are being urged not to travel.
Grand Central, which operates the service between London and Sunderland and Hartlepool, and LNER, which runs trains linking the Capital to Durham, Newcastle and Northumberland, are among a number of operators asking people to stay at home.
A school bus service in Northumberland has been cancelled due to the bad weather.
Gillingham Coaches route to St. Josephs Middle school in Hexham has been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions from Blanchland to Hexham.
Various weather warnings are in place today across the country.
The Met office has issued this map to show which areas are covered by which warning.
There are still Metro service suspensions in North Tyneside as a result of damage caused by Storm Dudley.
The service expects disruption to last until Sunday.
Metro has announced a revised timetable for today’s services.
A South Tyneside primary school is closed today as a result of damage caused by Storm Dudley.
Forest View Primary School will be closed to all pupils today, Friday, February 18, due to storm damage to solar panels on roof of building.
Harton Primary School was closed yesterday due to loose metal panels on the roof.
Storm Eunice set to hit the North East
Storm Eunice is set to bring heavy rain and high winds to the North East, just days after Storm Dudley.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind and snow, which will be in place from 7am on Friday, February 18.
