STORM EUNICE LIVE: Part of Sunderland's Fawcett Street closed to all traffic until Monday after damage to building
Storm Eunice has swept into the North East.
The weather system has brought strong winds across the region and snow on higher ground.
The storm has brought high winds and rainfall across the region for most of the day.
A yellow weather warning has now been lifted but there is set to be more high winds over the weekend.
The storm has brought damage to buildings, as well as disruption to road, rail, air and ferry services.
However, the region is set to miss the worst of the bad weather, with rare red warnings in place for the South East and South West and southern Wales.
Scroll down to see our live weather updates throughout Friday:
Live updates as Storm Eunice hits the North East
Last updated: Friday, 18 February, 2022, 21:05
- Storm Eunice brings heavy rain and high winds to the North East
- Part of Sunderland’s Fawcett Street closed to all traffic until Monday after damage to building
- Video shows roof torn off London’s O2 Arena
A fallen tree being taken away on Shrewsbury Crescent, Sunderland
Fallen tree on Lancaster road, Hartlepool
Saturday set to be a cold one for the North East
Storm damage causes northern section of Fawcett Street to close
A spokesperson said: “Damage caused by Storm Eunice has caused part of Fawcett Street in Sunderland to close.
Following storm damage to a building on Fawcett Street, it is necessary to close the northern section to all traffic with immediate effect. Due to nature of closure, access for emergency vehicles will not be possible.
Affected extent is northern section (between junction with St Thomas street to junction with High Street West).
Closure is likely to remain in place until at least Monday 21st, when the situation will be reassessed.”
Sunderland dog walkers battle on despite conditions
Storm Eunice over Sunderland seafront
Tyne and Wear Fire & Rescue Service issue advice to stay safe during the storm
TWFRS issue advice to stay safe during the storm
A wet and windy scene as Storm Eunice continues to batter the region
Dog walkers brave the high winds at Roker beach
Council issue update on Chester Road closure
A spokesperson for Sunderland City Council said: “The eastbound lane of the A183 Chester Road at the end of Croft Avenue remains closed for public safety due to an unsafe gable end, while discussions continue between the City Council’s building control team, the property owner and their insurance company.
The City Council understands the strategic importance of this busy route within the City’s road network and will ensure it is reopened as soon as it is safe to do so.
The tenant of the property has been found alternative accommodation elsewhere.”