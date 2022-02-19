Storm Eunice aftermath: North East recovers from high winds as families deal with damage and disruption

Northern Powergrid has this morning issued an update on the work its engineers still have to carry out in the wake of Storm Eunice.

The statement said: “Our teams made great progress through the night – our focus is now on reconnecting the remaining 1,500 customers who are still without power.

Today (Saturday) we will restore as many of the remaining supplies as possible. We are confident that with the teams we have in place, if we are not able to get everyone reconnected, only a small proportion will need to be done tomorrow (Sunday).”

“The timing of the storm means that we still have some reconnaissance to do, but we already have a good view of most of the damage and the work required to repair it. It is possible that we will find some more points of damage as we reconnect main sections of our power lines, which is not unusual in the aftermath of a storm.”