Storm Eunice aftermath: North East recovers from high winds as families deal with damage and disruption
High winds from Storm Eunice had an impact across the North East on Friday, February 18.
The weather system brought strong gusts across the region, with snow on higher ground, as Met Office forecasters issued a Yellow warning for the North East.
While the alert has now been lifted, more high winds are expected throughout the weekend.
Storm Eunice brought damage to buildings, as well as disruption to road, rail, air and ferry services.
Families and businesses are continuing to deal with the impact on Saturday (February 19). Scroll down for updates.
Last updated: Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 11:29
- Families and businesses deal with damage and disruption from Storm Eunice
- Strong winds still expected throughout the weekend
- Met Office forecasts Storm Franklin - but will it hit in the North East?
Are you travelling by train today?
Your journey may be affected in the aftermath of Storm Eunice. National Rail has this advice for you.
💡 Northern Powergrid’s summary
- Over 30,000 customers have been affected by storm force winds of over 70mph
- Our teams made great progress through the night – our focus is now to restore supplies to the remaining final 1,500 customers who are still without power
- The work we need to do is mostly in Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire
- We will be working to restore supplies to all customers today, but a small number may run into Sunday – the weather may yet be a factor in some cases and some of the work is still unknown
- We will continue to take the same approach to communicating estimates of restoration times, which worked well – but the majority of our estimates will be based on site-specific assessments
- We are working with our partners to support the communities affected
❗️ Update from Northern Powergrid on repair work
Northern Powergrid has this morning issued an update on the work its engineers still have to carry out in the wake of Storm Eunice.
The statement said: “Our teams made great progress through the night – our focus is now on reconnecting the remaining 1,500 customers who are still without power.
Today (Saturday) we will restore as many of the remaining supplies as possible. We are confident that with the teams we have in place, if we are not able to get everyone reconnected, only a small proportion will need to be done tomorrow (Sunday).”
“The timing of the storm means that we still have some reconnaissance to do, but we already have a good view of most of the damage and the work required to repair it. It is possible that we will find some more points of damage as we reconnect main sections of our power lines, which is not unusual in the aftermath of a storm.”
A closer look at the closure in Sunderland’s Fawcett Street
Kevin Brady has been out and about taking a closer look at the damage this morning. Here’s what he had to see at Fawcett Street.
❓ Where are there weather warning today ❓
While the North East does not have any warnings today, we can still expect some windy weather! The Met Office maps out how Saturday will look.
⚠️ Closure
The cordon in Fawcett Street, Sunderland, on Saturday morning. A reminder that the closure is expected to remain in place until at least Monday, at present.
Our photographer Kevin Brady went along for a look.
Destruction
Damage to a tree in Shrewsbury Crescent in Sunderland on Saturday morning.
Road closure update for Sunderland
Part of Fawcett Street in Sunderland remains closed due to building damage caused by Storm Eunice. Here’s an update issued by Sunderland City Council on Saturday morning.
What does the forecast have in store today?
Here’s what the Met Office has to tell us about Saturday.