Storm Éowyn causes disruption in Northumberland

By Lauren Coulson
Published 24th Jan 2025, 12:19 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 17:50 GMT
Storm Éowyn continues with high winds, causing travel disruptions and power cuts.

Amber warnings were issues by the Met Office for the North East, with wind speeds expected to reach 80mph.

Trees have come down and buildings are being damaged by the strong gusts.

Berwick high street has been shut off by Northumbria Police this morning after part of WHSmith’s roof was blown off. Nobody was injured but access has stopped for safety.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 10am this morning (Friday), we received a report that the roof of a retail premises on Marygate in Berwick had been damaged by the wind and fallen onto the road below.

“Police and partners are currently on scene.

“The road has been closed to traffic in order to ensure the safety of the public. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.”

More updates to come.

A tree fell on the road between Swinhoe and Chathill.

1. Swinhoe

A tree fell on the road between Swinhoe and Chathill. Photo: Laura Ann Dodds

The A1 from Morpeth (northbound) is closed due to a tree blocking both lanes. Emergency services are attending the scene.

2. Morpeth

The A1 from Morpeth (northbound) is closed due to a tree blocking both lanes. Emergency services are attending the scene. Photo: Lizzy Gilbert

The roof of a home under construction has blown into a row of bungalows on Coquetdale, damaging the roofs of two properties on that row. No-one has been injured and Northumberland County Council are on site looking at the best way to remove the debris and repair the damaged roofing to the existing bungalows while keeping everyone safe.

3. Coquetdale

The roof of a home under construction has blown into a row of bungalows on Coquetdale, damaging the roofs of two properties on that row. No-one has been injured and Northumberland County Council are on site looking at the best way to remove the debris and repair the damaged roofing to the existing bungalows while keeping everyone safe. Photo: Northumberland County Council

A lorry tipped on its side on the A697 about one mile south of Powburn.

4. A697

A lorry tipped on its side on the A697 about one mile south of Powburn. Photo: Katie Clarkson-berry

