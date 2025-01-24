Berwick high street has been shut off by Northumbria Police this morning after part of WHSmith’s roof was blown off. Nobody was injured but access has stopped for safety. A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 10am this morning (Friday), we received a report that the roof of a retail premises on Marygate in Berwick had been damaged by the wind and fallen onto the road below. “Police and partners are currently on scene. “The road has been closed to traffic in order to ensure the safety of the public. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.”