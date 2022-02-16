Storm Dudley LIVE: High winds hit North East as amber weather warning issued by Met Office

Experts at Utility Bidder have gone through their top tips for dealing with a power outage.

Checking for a power cut:

If the power goes off in your home, you first need to determine whether or not it’s a problem in your property or the wider area.

Checking to see if the street lights are off is a good way to determine whether the local power is down. If they’re on, it may be an issue within your home.

If just your lights and/or electrical appliances have gone off, it could be a problem with a trip switch rather than the whole power supply.

You can also check with a neighbour to see if their power is working and if you have a prepayment meter, ensure you have credit on it.