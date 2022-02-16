Storm Dudley LIVE: Disruption to Tyne and Wear Metro services as high winds return to North East
High winds have arrived in the North East as Storm Dudley begins to batter the region.
Households across the North East are bracing for the storm’s gale force winds today (Wednesday, February 16) as the Met Office warns that “danger to life is likely”.
Today's amber alert is set to remain in place from 4pm until 11.59pm on Wednesday.
Forecasters have also placed a further yellow weather warning from 3pm today until 6am tomorrow morning (Thursday, February 17).
The warnings mean that very strong winds are expected to hit the region with gusts of between 60 and 70mph, while coastal areas could see gusts of up to 80-90mph.
Storm Dudley will be the fifth storm to hit the region since November last year.
Scroll down to see our live weather updates throughout today (Wednesday, February 16):
Last updated: Wednesday, 16 February, 2022, 19:09
Metro disruption grows
The disruption to the Tyne and Wear Metro has increased, with no trains running between Pelaw and South Shields.
Disruption to Metro services
Tyne and Wear Metro are reporting that there are no trains running between South Shields and Bede station.
Replacement bus services are in place for affected passengers.
Network Rail introduces speed restrictions on East Coast route
Warrick Dent, LNER Safety and Operations Director, said: “We are encouraging our customers with tickets dated for Friday 18 February to bring forward their travel arrangements to Thursday 17 February where possible.
“We expect services to be extremely busy in the coming days and advise customers to check our website and social media channels for the latest information.”
LNER apologises for any disruption impacting customer journeys.
London North Eastern Railway advises customers of expected disruption to services
London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is advising customers of expected disruption to services due to anticipated extreme weather conditions as a result of Storms Dudley and Eunice over the next few days.
Customers are asked to check in advance of their journeys as a reduced timetable will be in place across parts of the LNER route on Friday 18 February 2022.
People who are booked to travel in either direction between York and London King’s Cross or Leeds and London King’s Cross are being advised not to travel on Friday but where possible, make their journey tomorrow, Thursday 17 February.
Alternatively, customers can request a full refund from their point of purchase.
Helicopter reconnaissance team on hand to help, says Northern Powergrid
In preparation for Storm Dudley, teams at Northern Powergrid have all been all diverted onto the storm response and the helicopter reconnaissance team are already in the region.
A spokesperson said: “As soon as it is safe to do so, we will be assessing the damage as quickly as possible, the helicopter is particularly important to us being able to do that in our most remote areas.
“We have also secured a fleet of generators, so they are ready to be deployed where they are the most effective way of restoring supplies.”
First pictures as Storm Dudley arrives in the North East
High winds have started to pick up across the region.
Wet and windy in South Tyneside
Stormy skies in Sunderland
Photographer Stu has captured the storm arriving in Wearside.
Northern Powergrid ‘reassures’ customers as Storm Dudley hits
A spokesperson said: “The current Met Office forecasts tell us that the storm is approaching a little earlier than previously expected, with wind speeds forecast to be 60 to 70mph widely with potential for gusts of up to 80mph in exposed areas.
“Wind speeds at this range typically cause some damage to the network and our best indication is that we will start to see some disruption to power supplies from around 4pm.
“As things stand our entire region is on amber alert and prepared to respond. Unfortunately, the indications are that the most significant impact will be in the same parts of the region that suffered the most in storms Arwen and Malik.”
Winds start to pick up in Sunderland
Our photographer Stu has been out and about in Sunderland as Storm Dudley arrives.
Storm Dudley comes to Sunderland on the afternoon of February 16, 2022