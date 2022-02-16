Storm Dudley LIVE: North East picks up the pieces after a night of high winds
High winds battered the North East overnight as Storm Dudley hit the region.
An amber weather warning was in place until midnight, with the Met Office warning that “danger to life is likely”.
And there’s more on the way, withStorm Eunice forecast to hit the region.
A yellow warning is in place for northern England, with high winds and even snow predicted from 3am until 6pm tomorrow, Friday, February 18.
Storm Dudley was be the fifth storm to hit the region since November last year.
Scroll down to see our live weather updates throughout today (Thursday, February 17):
Storm Dudley: North East deals with the aftermath ahead of Storm Eunice hitting the region
Last updated: Thursday, 17 February, 2022, 12:27
- Storm Dudley causes disruption to Tyne and Wear Metro services.
- Some homes are left without power following the high winds and heavy rain.
- The North East now braces to be hit by Storm Eunice on Friday.
Northern Powergrid says Storm Dudley caused power cuts for more than 20,000 customers overnight - but supplies have now been restored for the vast majority.
The firm has issued a statement updating customers on the latest situation:
- Over 20,000 customers have been affected by Storm Dudley, caused by storm force winds – some more than 70mph
- Our teams made really good progress through the night – our focus is now to restore supplies to the final 1,200 customers who are still without power
- There is a possibility that a small number will run into Friday – the weather is unlikely to hamper our work today but the detailed requirements of some of the work is still unknown
- We will take the same approach to communicating estimates of restoration times, which worked well yesterday – but the majority of our estimates will be based on site-specific assessments
- Our welfare support teams are working with our Local Resilience Forum partners to support the communities affected
- We are also preparing for Storm Eunice, which is due to hit our operating area on Friday
Metro services have resumed on the south Tyneside line.
Trains were suspended this morning after Storm Dudley brought a tree down onto power lines.
What tomorrow’s yellow weather warning means
The Met office has issued a yellow wind warning for the North East for the period from 7am to 6pm tomorrow.
That means:
- There is a chance of some damage to trees and also perhaps to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
- There is a chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected
- There is a chance that some roads and bridges could close
- There is a small chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- There is a small chance that injuries could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
The North East looks set to miss out on the worst effects of Storm Eunice - but other parts of the country are in for a severe battering.
A yellow wind warning is in place for the region from 7am until 6pm tomorrow - but the Met Office has upgraded the warning for the South West and parts of Wales to red.
LNER is asking customers to be patient
The firm, which operates services between London and the North East on the East Coast Mainline, says it is experiencing a high volume of calls.
It is asking anyone with queries relating to Storm Dudley or Storm Eunice to check on-line.
Storm Dudley has caused problems in Northumberland.
Druridge Bay and Plessey Woods Country parks are both currently closed due to the dangerous conditions caused by the storms.
Northumberland County Council says site staff are currently assessing the situation and working hard to clear leaning trees to make trails safe.
Storm Dudley couldn’t keep everyone at home
Our photographer was out and about yesterday and captured people defying the elements in Hartlepool town centre and at Seaton Carew.
What happens if your power has gone off?
Northern Powergrid has issued advice to customers affected by power cuts today:
In the early stages all of the information we have about how long it will take to reconnect will be available to you directly via our website www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts, social media feeds (@NorthPowergrid) and direct messaging. The best place for any customers who want to make sure we know about their power cut and/or want to be updated on likely restoration time is through our website power cut checker. Our contact centre agents won’t know any more about power cut restoration times than is available on the power cut checker or provided through the automatic messaging.
Our agents will be available to help those who need additional support.
Customers with a disability, medical condition or very young families, who may need greater assistance during a power cut and have signed up to the company’s Priority Services Membership, will be kept updated as a priority. For any customers on our priority service register who require further support, you can contact our dedicated priority service line 0800 169 2996. Our customer support vehicles are also prepped and ready to go out into local communities, where possible, to offer help on the ground to those who need it most.
As always, as part of our response, we are working closely with our local resilience partners. Northumbria and Durham have prepared to tactical coordination group level, this reflects the areas where we are seeing the greatest impact on the network. Cleveland, North Yorkshire and West Yorkshire are also mobilised. We are also tracking Storm Eunice which is due to hit our operating area on Friday but at this stage all of our focus is on responding to Storm Dudley.
We are also reminding anyone who spots any damaged overhead power lines or other equipment that they must not approach the area and should report it immediately by calling 105. Our 24/7 contact centre will be available with advisors ready to provide information, advice and support to customers who call 105, the free, three-digit power cut number.”
Power cuts reported across the region
A number of areas across the North East have been hit by power cuts overnight.
In Northumberland, around 80 properties in the NE19 and NE 61 post codes areas around Kirkwhelpington have been affected.
The loss of power was reported at 2.53pm yesterday and supplies are expected to be restored by lunchtime.
Small numbers of properties have also been left without power in South Shields and Hetton.
Metro services predicted not to resume until this afternoon.
Metro has Tweeted a picture of the damage to overhead lines caused by a fallen tree.
It is aiming to restore services by early afternoon.