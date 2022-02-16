Storm Dudley LIVE: North East picks up the pieces after a night of high winds

Northern Powergrid has issued advice to customers affected by power cuts today:

In the early stages all of the information we have about how long it will take to reconnect will be available to you directly via our website www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts, social media feeds (@NorthPowergrid) and direct messaging. The best place for any customers who want to make sure we know about their power cut and/or want to be updated on likely restoration time is through our website power cut checker. Our contact centre agents won’t know any more about power cut restoration times than is available on the power cut checker or provided through the automatic messaging.

Our agents will be available to help those who need additional support.

Customers with a disability, medical condition or very young families, who may need greater assistance during a power cut and have signed up to the company’s Priority Services Membership, will be kept updated as a priority. For any customers on our priority service register who require further support, you can contact our dedicated priority service line 0800 169 2996. Our customer support vehicles are also prepped and ready to go out into local communities, where possible, to offer help on the ground to those who need it most.

As always, as part of our response, we are working closely with our local resilience partners. Northumbria and Durham have prepared to tactical coordination group level, this reflects the areas where we are seeing the greatest impact on the network. Cleveland, North Yorkshire and West Yorkshire are also mobilised. We are also tracking Storm Eunice which is due to hit our operating area on Friday but at this stage all of our focus is on responding to Storm Dudley.