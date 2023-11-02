Northumberland and North Tyneside has been hit by heavy rain after Storm Ciarán arrived in the UK.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain in the North East through to 6am on Friday, November 3.

It warns that heavy rain associated with Storm Ciarán could bring some disruption to the region.

The Met Office states: ‘Periods of heavy rain associated with Storm Ciarán will affect parts of northeast England during Thursday.

‘Rainfall amounts are likely to reach 20-30mm widely, with 40-60mm accumulating over high ground.

‘Strong east to northeast winds will accompany the rainfall, possibly exacerbating any impacts.’

The Shields Ferry service has been suspended.

Customer services director at Nexus, Huw Lewis, said: "The swell on the River Tyne has reached two metres and the crew decided in the interests of safety to stop the crossings.

“Ferry tickets are being accepted on Metro services. We are trying to arrange a replacement bus service, but this has been hampered by the Go North East strike.

“Stagecoach buses 10 and 11 run between North Shields and South Shields and this an alternative customers may want to consider using.

"Updates will be posted on nexus.org.uk and on the Shields Ferry Facebook page as we get them.”

