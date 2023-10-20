News you can trust since 1854
Storm Babet brings strong winds and heavy rain to Northumberland and North Tyneside

Storm Babet has brought strong winds and driving rain to Northumberland.
By Ian Smith
Published 20th Oct 2023, 13:18 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 14:00 BST

An amber weather warning for heavy rain is in place for inland parts of the county until 6am on Saturday, with a yellow warning in place for other areas.

The Met Office states: “Following on from wet weather on Thursday, a further spell of persistent and at times heavy rain will affect parts of southeast Scotland and northern England during Friday, lasting into early Saturday.

"Widely 40-60 mm of rain is likely to fall, but the east-facing high ground from southeast Scotland to the Cheviots, south to the Peak District may see between 80 and 120 mm of rain locally. Strong easterly winds may exacerbate the impacts of the heavy rain.”

Rough seas at Amble.

1. Amble

Rough seas at Amble. Photo: Claire Barber

A gull battling the elements in Amble.

2. Amble 2

A gull battling the elements in Amble. Photo: Claire Barber

The River Coquet between Amble and Warkworth.

3. Amble 3

The River Coquet between Amble and Warkworth. Photo: Claire Barber

Wild seas at Whitley Bay.

4. Whitley Bay

Wild seas at Whitley Bay. Photo: Craig Buchan

