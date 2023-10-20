News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Storm Babet brings flooding and strong winds to Northumberland and North Tyneside

Storm Babet has brought strong winds and driving rain to Northumberland.
By Ian Smith
Published 20th Oct 2023, 13:18 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 17:59 BST

An amber weather warning for heavy rain is in place for inland parts of the county until 6am on Saturday, with a yellow warning in place for other areas.

The Met Office states: “Following on from wet weather on Thursday, a further spell of persistent and at times heavy rain will affect parts of southeast Scotland and northern England during Friday, lasting into early Saturday.

"Widely 40-60 mm of rain is likely to fall, but the east-facing high ground from southeast Scotland to the Cheviots, south to the Peak District may see between 80 and 120 mm of rain locally. Strong easterly winds may exacerbate the impacts of the heavy rain.”

The River Coquet at Rothbury.

1. Rothbury

The River Coquet at Rothbury. Photo: Su Atkinson

Photo Sales
No play today in Rothbury.

2. Rothbury 2

No play today in Rothbury. Photo: Su Atkinson

Photo Sales
Rough seas at Amble.

3. Amble

Rough seas at Amble. Photo: Claire Barber

Photo Sales
A swollen river in Northumberland.

4. Northumberland

A swollen river in Northumberland. Photo: Alncom

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NorthumberlandScotlandMet OfficeEnglandPeak District