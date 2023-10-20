Storm Babet has brought strong winds and driving rain to Northumberland.

An amber weather warning for heavy rain is in place for inland parts of the county until 6am on Saturday, with a yellow warning in place for other areas.

The Met Office states: “Following on from wet weather on Thursday, a further spell of persistent and at times heavy rain will affect parts of southeast Scotland and northern England during Friday, lasting into early Saturday.

"Widely 40-60 mm of rain is likely to fall, but the east-facing high ground from southeast Scotland to the Cheviots, south to the Peak District may see between 80 and 120 mm of rain locally. Strong easterly winds may exacerbate the impacts of the heavy rain.”