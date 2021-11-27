Storm Arwen LIVE: Updates from across the North East as wild weather batters region
Weather warnings remain in place across the North East region following the arrival of Storm Arwen.
Roads are closed, events have been cancelled and some public transport services are suspended as a result of the strong winds and sleet which battered the region overnight between Friday, November 26 and Saturday, November 27.
Met Office forecasters issued a Red ‘danger to life’ weather warning on Friday afternoon, lasting into the early hours of Saturday.
A separate Yellow warning for wind is now in force until 6pm.
- Events cancelled across the North East as storm hits region
- Property damaged and trees down after high winds
- Metro services suspended and roads closed
❗️ Rainton Winter Wonderland - CLOSED until later today
❗️ The Bridges multi-storey carpark - CLOSED
Belle Vue Way, Hartlepool, on Saturday morning
‘We’ll be here if you need us'
A message from the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service following a busy night across the region.
Damage in Blandford Street, Sunderland
Planning to watch the Lionesses at the Stadium of Light today?
England Women play Austria at the Stadium of Light today in a World Cup Qualifier, with the game due to kick off at 12.30pm. The Tyne and Wear Metro is currently suspended, but tickets are being accepted across local bus services.
Here’s an update from the Stadium of Light and from Nexus.
❗️Washington Wetland Centre - CLOSED
❗️ The Alnwick Garden - CLOSED
What is the current Met Office forecast?
A Yellow weather warning remains in place for the North East, with a current end time of 6pm on Saturday.
Here’s what the Met Office outlook for the day says at this point:
“Very windy initially, with gusts 65-75 mph along the coast and over high ground. The very strongest winds gradually ease, although windy conditions will persist. It will feel very cold everywhere, with sunny periods and scattered, sometimes heavy, wintry showers. Maximum temperature 5 °C.”
‘Please do not travel unless you really need to'
A busy night for the Northumberland Mountain Rescue Team across the county.