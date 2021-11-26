The red weather warning is set to be in place from 3pm on Friday, November 26, and last until 2am on Saturday, November 27, when it will be degraded back to amber.

The amber warning is then set to be in place until 9am on Saturday morning.

Storm Arwen is expected to bring high waves in coastal areas as the Met Office issues a red weather warning.

According to the Met Office website the forecast for Friday and Saturday will be: “Exceptionally windy this evening, with potentially damaging gusts likely.

“Cold with outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow, heavy at times. Snow mostly over hills, but perhaps to some lower levels. Minimum temperature -1°C.”

For Saturday: “Very windy and cold with outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow, turning more showery later. Snow mostly over hills. Maximum temperature 5°C.”

According to the Met Office, a red weather warning means that the public can expect flying debris resulting in danger to life, damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down, power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage along with large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes

Forecasters also say that the high winds could also bring disruption to travel with the chance of roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

Rail operator LNER is advising customers booked to travel from today until the end of service on Sunday, November 28, to defer their travel if possible.

LNER has confirmed that the tickets will be valid on services on November 29 and 30, as well as Wednesday, December 1.

Warrick Dent, LNER Safety and Operations Director, said: “We are encouraging our customers with tickets dated for today, 26 November and this coming weekend, to defer their travel arrangements where possible.

“We expect services to be extremely busy throughout the weekend and advise customers to check our website and social channels for the latest information.”

From 5pm on Friday no trains will be able to enter or exit Scotland via the East Coast Main Line. The closure will remain in place until at least midnight tonight.

Network Rail said: “Speed restrictions are also in place across the route, which means trains will have to travel through these areas at a reduced speed. This will mean longer journey times for those travelling.

“High winds impact the running of the railway as they can cause overhead line equipment, which powers some trains, to sway and get tangled on train equipment, causing damage and delays. Strong winds can also blow debris and trees onto the railway, which then has to be moved by teams from Network Rail.”

Sarah Reid, Route Director for Network Rail’s East Coast, said: “Severe weather such as this does cause problems for the railway and we are doing all we can to keep services moving where possible and it is safe to do so.

“However, we are expecting major service changes tonight and into the weekend, particularly with the closure of the East Coast Main Line in and out of Scotland from 17:00. We’d urge all passengers to check their individual journey ahead of travelling, which can be done by visiting National Rail Enquiries or their train operator’s website.”

A Northern spokesperson said: “We are working hard, in conjunction with colleagues from across the industry, to keep our services operating.

“The weather continues to deteriorate and I urge anyone who will be using our services this weekend to allow extra time for travel and to check carefully before setting off.”

