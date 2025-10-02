Storm Amy: Met Office issues wind weather warning for Northumberland

By Andrew Coulson
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 10:05 BST
Northumberland is set to soon be hit by strong winds from Storm Amy.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the period from 6pm tomorrow (Friday, October 3) to the end of Saturday, October 4 (i.e. all of Saturday).

As well as Northumberland, it also covers Scotland and parts of North West England and Wales.

The Met Office says: “Storm Amy is expected to bring a spell of very strong winds to many parts of northern Britain later on Friday and into Saturday.

Big waves at Amble. File image by Jane Coltman.placeholder image
Big waves at Amble. File image by Jane Coltman.

“Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are likely for many areas and may reach 60 to 70 mph in some places for a time.

“Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves.”

