Storm Amy: Met Office issues wind weather warning for Northumberland
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the period from 6pm tomorrow (Friday, October 3) to the end of Saturday, October 4 (i.e. all of Saturday).
As well as Northumberland, it also covers Scotland and parts of North West England and Wales.
The Met Office says: “Storm Amy is expected to bring a spell of very strong winds to many parts of northern Britain later on Friday and into Saturday.
“Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are likely for many areas and may reach 60 to 70 mph in some places for a time.
“Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves.”