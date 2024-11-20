Snowy scenes in Northumberland as Met Office issues new weather warning

Residents woke on Wednesday morning to a thin covering of snow.

And there is more to come as the Met Office has issued a fresh weather warning.

Its yellow warning for rain and snow in North East England, including Northumberland, covers the period from 4am on Saturday to 9am on Sunday.

The Met Office warns that heavy snow on Saturday, followed by a rapid thaw and subsequent rain on Saturday night, may cause some disruption.

It says: ‘Outbreaks of rain will spread northeastwards on Saturday, preceded by a spell of snow across parts of northern England and Scotland.

‘Whilst snow will become increasingly confined to higher elevations with time, there is the chance of a transient period of snow to low levels in some areas, with perhaps as much as 5-10cm accumulating in places, especially the Vale of York, before turning back to rain. Temporary snow accumulations of 10-20cm are possible on ground above 150m, with perhaps as much as 20-40cm above 300m.

‘In conjunction with strengthening winds, difficult driving conditions are likely, especially over higher level routes, with possibly some interruptions to power supplies.