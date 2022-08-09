Six tips on how to stay cool during soaring temperatures

British weather is so unpredictable, one minute its downpours and the next it is glorious sunshine. During this week and into the weekend temperatures will rise once again and as Brits make the most of the heatwave it’s important to stay cool and hydrated.

Not everyone likes the heat and some find it difficult to cope but here are six tips to help:

Bottles of water

1) Stay hydrated – Whilst it seems so obvious to drink plenty of water the reason people find the heat so difficult is because they don’t drink enough water.

2) Take shelter in the shade – If you’re out and about in the sun remember to take some time away from the heat and find shade to take some rest and cool down.

3) Avoid sun at peak times – The best way to stay cool and avoiding the heat is staying out the sun at peak times which is between 11am-3pm.

4) Pyjamas in the freezer – Sleeping in the heat can be a challenge so put your pyjamas in the freezer and take them out before bed to help you keep cool while sleeping.

5) Get rid of the duvet – Switch your duvets for thin cotton sheets as they absorb sweat better and are more comfortable during the heat.

6) Eat foods to help you cool off – Eating fruits that have water in them can help you stay cool. If you’re having salty foods, drink extra water to balance it out and avoid hot-body warming food such as soup.