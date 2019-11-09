File picture: Snow fall in Town End earlier this year.

It’s set to get colder as heavy snowfall is expected to hit parts of the UK this weekend and into next week.

The Met Office has recorded the lowest temperature of autumn so far this morning (November 9), with Braemar, in Aberdeenshire, dipping to – 7°C.

Up to 20cm of snow could fall on higher ground this weekend, according to reports.

Snow is falling in parts of Wales with some also expected to fall in south-west Scotland and Cumbria on Saturday.

The Met Office say most of the snow is falling across the hills of Wales.

But will the North East be caught up in sub-zero temperatures and will we see the first snowfall as the cold weather bites?

This is the Met Office forecast for the North East:

What’s the weather going to be like tonight?

Tonight any showers through the evening will mostly fade away overnight. This will leave a generally dry night, with clearing skies. Cold, with a frost in places. Minimum temperature -2 °C.

What’s the forecast for tomorrow?

After a cold start, most will have a dry and fine day with plenty of sunshine. The odd isolated shower is possible, mainly towards the east. Staying rather cold. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

How about next week?