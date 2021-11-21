Rainfall radar map shows North East missing out as most of UK enjoys winter sunshine

Most of the UK is enjoying pure blue skies and glorious winter sunshine today.

By Ross Robertson
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 10:38 am
Updated Sunday, 21st November 2021, 11:06 am
Rainfall radar map from The Met Office.

But, while the weather could be worst in the North East, it won’t quite match up to the rest of the country.

The Met Office rainfall radar map shows cloud and spots of rainfall hugging the east coast, and is due to hang around for most of our daylight hours.

The agency forecasts brisk winds, sunny spells and occasional showers today, wintry across highest hills, and with isolated hail possible.

Map from The Met Office

The strongest winds will be near the coast, and it will feel colder, with a maximum temperature of 7 °C.

Tonight is set to be a cold night, with showers mostly becoming confined to coastal areas, with longest clear spells likely inland with a frost after midnight. The minimum temperature will be 1 °C.

Monday:

Monday is forecast to be a cold day and mostly sunny with morning showers near coasts dying out by afternoon, and a maximum temperature of 8 °C.

