Northumberland is set for a cloudy day, with rain

Last night’s thunderstorms brought a welcome break in the humidity of recent days and temperatures for the rest of the week are set to be significantly lower than over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Met Office says today is likely to be rather cloudy across the North East, with bright or sunny intervals, most frequent in the east.

Most places will stay dry, although a few outbreaks of rain are possible, especially in the south of the region.

It will feel cooler than recent days, with a maximum temperature of 20C.

Clearer skies tonight will mean it feels rather chilly to it feeling rather chilly, with a minimum temperature of 7C, but it should remain dry.

Tomorrow will be brighter but breezy, with the best of any sunshine in the east.

Winds will become gusty through the afternoon, with isolated showers possible, and a maximum temperature of 20C.

Friday will be windy, with rain across the Pennines, though drier and brighter in the east.

Blustery rain will spread southeast Saturday on Saturday, clearing to a mixture of sunny spells, heavy showers and cooler temperatures on Sunday.

7am: Cloudy, 14C.

8am: Cloudy, 15C.

9am: Cloudy, 16C.

10am: Light rain, 17C.

11am: Light rain, 18C.

Noon: Light rain, 17C.

1pm: Sunny intervals, 18C.

2pm: Overcast, 18C.

3pm: Cloudy, 18C.

4pm: Cloudy 18C.

5pm: Cloudy, 18C.

6pm: Cloudy, 17C.

7pm: Cloudy, 16C