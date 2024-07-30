Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Weather watchers were shocked when they thought they spotted a tornado off the Northumberland coast.

The funnel cloud – so classified if it doesn’t touch the ground – was spotted in different areas of north Northumberland at the weekend, including Berwick, Embleton, Seahouses and Holy Island.

A funnel cloud is formed when a rotating column of wind draws in cloud droplets, making a region of intense low pressure visible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It only becomes a tornado if it reaches land and is classed as a waterspout if it hits water. It’s unclear whether this cloud reached tornado status.

Funnel cloud spotted from Berwick. Image: Nicola Warren.

It may come as a surprise to some that there are around 30 tornadoes on average reported in the UK each year, according to the Met Office. And, whilst these are small and short-lived, they can cause damage if they happen to pass over built-up areas.

The Northumberland ‘twister’ received mixed reactions online, with some sharing their excitement for the unusual sight while others were happy to be getting out of the way.

One Facebook user said: “Glad I never saw it, I’d have papped myself.”

Another said: “Is there a house flying up and a wicked witch on a broomstick?”