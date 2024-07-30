Possible 'tornado' spotted on the Northumberland coast
The funnel cloud – so classified if it doesn’t touch the ground – was spotted in different areas of north Northumberland at the weekend, including Berwick, Embleton, Seahouses and Holy Island.
A funnel cloud is formed when a rotating column of wind draws in cloud droplets, making a region of intense low pressure visible.
It only becomes a tornado if it reaches land and is classed as a waterspout if it hits water. It’s unclear whether this cloud reached tornado status.
It may come as a surprise to some that there are around 30 tornadoes on average reported in the UK each year, according to the Met Office. And, whilst these are small and short-lived, they can cause damage if they happen to pass over built-up areas.
The Northumberland ‘twister’ received mixed reactions online, with some sharing their excitement for the unusual sight while others were happy to be getting out of the way.
One Facebook user said: “Glad I never saw it, I’d have papped myself.”
Another said: “Is there a house flying up and a wicked witch on a broomstick?”
A third added: “Good spot, looks a beauty.”
