Snow scenes from Northumberland.

Picturesque scenes after blanket of snow carpets parts of Northumberland

Residents across parts of Northumberland woke to a blanket of snow this morning.

By Ian Smith
1 hour ago
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 12:47pm

Several centimetres of snow fell in Berwick and Alnwick with a good covering to be seen on the Cheviot Hills.

It made it a difficult commute to work and school for many, although roads were passable with care.

The Met Office is forecasting a sunny but cold day with any wintry showers clearing.

Temperatures will struggle to rise above freezing in the north of the region, with a maximum temperature of 2°C.

A very cold night is forecast with clear skies throughout. Temperatures will drop below freezing across the region with a sharp frost expected, as well as a risk of icy patches. Minimum temperature -4°C.

Very cold conditions are expected to continue through the week.

Here are 17 pictures of the wintry weather.

1. Alnwick Castle

Alnwick Castle.

Photo: Northumberland Estates

2. Warkworth

Warkworth Castle looking pretty in the snow.

Photo: Fiona MacLeod

3. Northumberland Estates

Alnwick Castle.

Photo: Alnwick Castle 2

4. Alnwick

A snowy street in Alnwick.

Photo: Lindsay Deedigan

