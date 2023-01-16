Picturesque scenes after blanket of snow carpets parts of Northumberland
Residents across parts of Northumberland woke to a blanket of snow this morning.
Several centimetres of snow fell in Berwick and Alnwick with a good covering to be seen on the Cheviot Hills.
It made it a difficult commute to work and school for many, although roads were passable with care.
The Met Office is forecasting a sunny but cold day with any wintry showers clearing.
Temperatures will struggle to rise above freezing in the north of the region, with a maximum temperature of 2°C.
A very cold night is forecast with clear skies throughout. Temperatures will drop below freezing across the region with a sharp frost expected, as well as a risk of icy patches. Minimum temperature -4°C.
Very cold conditions are expected to continue through the week.
Here are 17 pictures of the wintry weather.