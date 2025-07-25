It’s shaping up to be a warm and mostly dry weekend in Northumberland, with a few potential showers.

With the best forecast on Saturday, it’s the perfect time to enjoy the coast or the countryside.

Here’s the Met Office forecast for Northumberland.

Saturday:

Saturday is a perfect day to get out-and-about in Northumberland.

Mostly dry with sunny spells and isolated afternoon showers. Showers easing during the evening but returning overnight. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Monday:

Potentially more in the way of showers on Sunday, but highs of a warm 20°C . Monday, mostly cloudy, afternoon showers and rain and drizzle later, and generally warm.