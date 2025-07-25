Northumberland weekend weather forecast: Sunshine, warm temperatures with potential showers
It’s shaping up to be a warm and mostly dry weekend in Northumberland, with a few potential showers.
With the best forecast on Saturday, it’s the perfect time to enjoy the coast or the countryside.
Here’s the Met Office forecast for Northumberland.
Saturday:
Mostly dry with sunny spells and isolated afternoon showers. Showers easing during the evening but returning overnight. Maximum temperature 19 °C.
Outlook for Sunday to Monday:
Potentially more in the way of showers on Sunday, but highs of a warm 20°C . Monday, mostly cloudy, afternoon showers and rain and drizzle later, and generally warm.
