Northumberland weather: What’s the weather going to be like on Wednesday June 26
Overcast will change to sunny intervals by around 10am.
What will the weather be like in Northumberland today?
Cloud will start the day but it will slowly brighten up with sun throughout the morning. Cloud should be expected on the coast with light breeze. Maximum temperature 14 °C.
What will it be like this evening?
Sign up to our daily newsletter
It will be dry overnight with some clear spells. Low cloud will appear on the coast tonight and the air may become chilly. Minimum temperature 7 °C.
What will tomorrow bring?
Sunny spells are likely to appear later in the day but it will be cool and cloudy again on the coast. The weather will be warmer than today with a maximum 16 °C temperature.