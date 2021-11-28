Northumberland weather: What the forecast has in store for the week ahead
As Northumberland and the wider North East continues to deal with the aftermath of Storm Arwen, we take a look at what forecasters are predicting for the week ahead.
Part of the North East region has been warned to expect ice in the early hours of Monday, November 29, with a Yellow alert issued by the Met Office.
This warning runs from 3pm on Sunday until 10am on Monday, with a frosty start and wintry showers forecast for much of the region.
Coastal areas will likely miss out on the worst of the ice and frost – but it will still feel very cold, despite the sunshine.
Here’s what the outlook says for the week so far for the county:
Monday: 4°. Partly cloudy changing to heavy rain in the afternoon.
Tuesday: 5° – 11°. Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning.
Wednesday: 2° – 6°. Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.
Thursday: 1° – 5°. Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.
Friday: 4° – 8°. Cloudy.
Saturday: 4° – 7°. Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.