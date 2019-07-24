Northumberland weather: Very warm and humid, find your full forecast for Wednesday July 24 here
Very warm and humid Wednesday. Turning hotter Thursday.
What will the weather be like in Northumberland today?
Any early showers will soon clear. Otherwise, dry, increasingly sunny, and turning very warm and humid by the afternoon. However sunshine will turn a little hazy, as some thin cloud develops later. Maximum temperature 27 °C.
Will it improve tonight?
It will remain dry overnight with largely clear skies and light winds. It will stay very warm and muggy feeling. Minimum temperature 14 °C.
What will tomorrow bring?
A hot and sunny day, although a slight onshore breeze could lead to slightly less hot temperatures along the coast. A chance of isolated thunderstorms later. Maximum temperature 31 °C.
The look ahead.
Muggy start Friday, with eastern parts possibly staying very warm. Rain, perhaps thundery, likely later. Still humid Saturday and Sunday, with further thundery showers possible, but also some sunny spells.