Northumberland weather: Temperatures set to rise and wind to ease in week ahead

It’s been a breezy weekend in the county but that is set to change as we head into the new week.

The Met Office says Monday, June 13 will be much less windy, with more sunshine and rising temperatures on the way throughout the rest of week.

Forecasters predict it could become very warm and highs of 23°C are expected in Northumberland on Friday, June 17.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures will rise in Northumberland in the week ahead.

Meanwhile, hayfever sufferers need to be aware that the pollen count will be high on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (June 14-16).

Here’s what the weather has in store this week in Northumberland, according to Met Office forecasters.

Monday, June 13

The week will start with drier, but cloudier, weather. It will be much less windy and it will feel warmer as temperatures reach 17°C in Northumberland.

However, forecasters warn fleeting showers are possible in some places. Expect lows of 10°C

Tuesday, June 14

Tuesday will be mainly dry with some sunny spells. It will be warm with highs of 18°C and lows of 8°C

Wednesday, June 15

Temperatures are set to keep climbing during the week, although cool starts are possible. It will change to sunny in the early evening, with highs of 19°C and lows of 10°C.

Thursday, June 16

Another warm, but mostly cloudy day, with maximum temperatures of 20°C and lows of 13°C.

Friday, June 17