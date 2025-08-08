Northumberland is on track for a mostly sunny, warm and breezy weekend ahead with temperatures climbing into the new week.

Here is the Met Office forecast for the weekend commencing August 9.

Saturday:

Fine at first, but breezy and soon becoming cloudy as a weakening band of rain edges southeast. Becoming brighter during the afternoon, leaving a fine end to the day. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

It's looking like a great weekend for a beach walk in Alnmouth.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Temperatures climbing during this period, with a maximum temperature of 21 °C on Sunday and becoming very warm into the new working week. Some sunshine expected, although on the cloudy side at times, with sporadic thundery showers becoming more likely.