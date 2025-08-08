Northumberland weather: sunny, warm and breezy weekend as temperatures rise into next week
Northumberland is on track for a mostly sunny, warm and breezy weekend ahead with temperatures climbing into the new week.
Here is the Met Office forecast for the weekend commencing August 9.
Saturday:
Fine at first, but breezy and soon becoming cloudy as a weakening band of rain edges southeast. Becoming brighter during the afternoon, leaving a fine end to the day. Maximum temperature 22 °C.
Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:
Temperatures climbing during this period, with a maximum temperature of 21 °C on Sunday and becoming very warm into the new working week. Some sunshine expected, although on the cloudy side at times, with sporadic thundery showers becoming more likely.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.