Northumberland weather: Sunny spells will start the week but heavy rain is moving in from the south
A dry and bright start to the week in Northumberland – but heavy rain is moving in from the south.
Monday, October 14 will see a dry start to the day with light winds and hazy sunshine. Clouds will move in from the south towards the afternoon but it is expected to stay bright across the region reaching a maximum temperature 13°C.
Tonight will see an increase of cloud activity and rain will move in from the south, becoming more persistent and perhaps heavy. Although it is expected to become light and patchy in the early hours of Tuesday morning. With temperatures at 9°C.
Tuesday, October 15 will start with rain, but is predicted to brighten up. As we move into the afternoon we will see sunny spells and the odd rain shower, with temperatures reaching 14°C.
The rest of the week is expected to be clear, with heavy rain towards the end of the week.