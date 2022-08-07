Northumberland is set a warmer week than the last – and with the school holidays in full swing, it looks like it could be perfect conditions for some activities outdoors.

It’s due to be dry and sunny in the week ahead, so let’s take a closer look at the Met Office forecast for between August 8 and August 12.

Monday, August 8: Temperatures between 12°C and 21°C. Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. High UV, medium pollen.

Tuesday, August 9: Temperatures between 12°C and 24°C. Cloudy. Medium UV, medium pollen.

Wednesday, August 10: Temperatures between 13°C and 25°C. Sunny. High UV, medium pollen.

Thursday, August 11: Temperatures between 13°C and 25°C. Sunny. High UV, medium pollen.