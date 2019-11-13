Northumberland weather forecast: This is when rain will hit

More rain is on the way.

What will the weather be like in Northumberland this morning?

This morning will see rain arrive in Northumberland as early as 8am continuing through into the afternoon. The temperature will reach 6C by 9am.

What about this afternoon?

This afternoon will see the predicted light showers continue throughout when more cloud is also set to arrive. Rain will be at its heaviest point at around 4pm. Met Office forecasters say the temperature will remain around 6C all afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Northumberland?

Early evening will see the light showers also continue until around 11pm, turning cloudier later in the night. Overnight temperature of 8C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow?

Friday, November 15 is predicted to see more heavy rain and light showers continue with a possible risk of flooding in some areas. A maximum temperature of 8C is expected.

What is the long-term forecast for the North East?

The Met Office UK outlook for Thursday, November 14 to Sunday, November 17 said: “Remaining breezy and rather cloudy with showers feeding in from the east, locally heavy, and wintry over high ground. Feeling cold. Maximum temperature 6 °C.