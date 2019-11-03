Northumberland weather forecast: This is when it is expected to rain

This is when it will rain in Northumberland.

What will the weather be like in Northumberland this morning?

This morning will be predominately cloudy with a chance of rain between 8am and 9am. The temperature will reach 10C by 10am.

What about this afternoon?

This afternoon will start of cloudy but spells of rain will begin at 3pm. Temperatures will feel as cold as 6C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Northumberland?

Rain will continue into the evening with heavy spells beginning at 7pm and lasting into the night. Overnight temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow?

The day will start with heavy spells of rain between 3am and 6am which will turn to light rain until around 9am. There will then be cloudy and rainy spells throughout the day. Highs of 9C and lows of 4C.

What is the long-term forecast for the North East?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday, November 5 to Friday, November 8 said: “Turning colder Tuesday, with sunny spells and few showers, possibly wintry over the highest hills.

“Frosty start Wednesday, then sunshine and few showers, but rain likely to return on Thursday.