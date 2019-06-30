Northumberland weather forecast: What's the weather set to be like next week?
The North East has certainly seen a hot weekend but a breezy and rather cloudy evening is set for Sunday, June 30, with some showers.
According to the Met Office, forecasters predict a chance of showers for the evening, but it is expected to be dry with clear periods. It will remain very breezy. Minimum temperature 12C.
What is the forecast for Monday?
Most of Monday will be dry with sun, but there may be some showery rain around at times, particularly in the morning. It will become less breezy later and a little cooler. Minimum temperature 10C.
Regional outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:
Tuesday will be dry with sunny periods and light winds,
Similar conditions are expected on Wednesday.
Thursday is also expected to be dry with sunny spells and it should be a little warmer as the week goes on.