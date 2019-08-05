Northumberland weather forecast: Sunny skies on the horizon - but this is when the county could see more thunderstorms
The sun will have his hat on across Northumberland on Monday, August 5 – but is it going to stay that way?
Met Office forecast predicts warm weather for Northumberland, with top temperatures of 21°C expected over lunchtime and as we head into the afternoon.
It’s set to be a sunny day, with little cloud, so it could be a great time to head outdoors for some fun with the family.
But is the thunder and lightning, which hit the region on Sunday, August 4, the last of it for the week?
It will stay clear as we head into Tuesday, August 6 – but be warned; there’s a chance of heavy showers, hail and thunder across Northumberland and the wider North East region.
Forecasters say we are most likely to see thunderstorms between 12pm and 6pm on Tuesday. Make sure you take a rain coat!