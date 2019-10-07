Northumberland weather forecast: Rain set to continue all week following weekend of downpours
The weekend’s wet weather shows no signs of going anywhere as the Met Office reports that the rain is set to continue into the week ahead.
If Monday isn’t gloomy enough for those of us heading back to work, the day’s heavy downpours that have been predicted by forecasters certainly won't help.
The Met Office has said that the weather looks set to bring more rain throughout the day along with wind and thick cloud.
From 7am there will be light rain showers, but then from 8am the heavy rain starts and wont let up until around 3pm.
But there will be some relief come the afternoon from around 4pm with it set to become dry with even some brief sunny spells developing in the evening at around 6pm.
Winds are also expected to ease as the day goes on, with top temperatures expected to hit 12°C.
Meanwhile the rest of the week also looks set to be a predominately wet and cloudy one, with showers set dominate most of Tuesday and Wednesday, with a risk of thunder.
But with it comes slightly milder temperatures, with highs of around 14°C predicted in the afternoon on Tuesday.
A Met Office spokesman said: “Monday will be cloudy and windy with rain, heavy at times, soon affecting all areas.
“It will become dry from late afternoon with some brief evening sunny spells developing and winds easing somewhat.
“Maximum temperature 12°C.”