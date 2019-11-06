Northumberland weather forecast: Outbreaks of rain with strong winds expected

Rain is set to hit Northumberland.

What will the weather be like in Northumberland this morning?

The morning will see outbreaks of rain set to hit in the morning starting from around 6am to 8am.

The temperature will reach 7C.

What about this afternoon?

The rain will ease off in the afternoon and a northeasterly wind is expected to become stronger which will make it very windy by the coast. Temperatures will reach a maximum of 9C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Northumberland?

In the early evening, overcast weather is to be expected with a 20% chance of rain.

Moving into the late evening the rain is expected to continue and maximum temperatures will reach 8C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow?

Friday, November 8, is expected to be cloudy but changing to sunny intervals by lunch time with temperatures reaching 7C during the day but drop to 4C in the evening.

What is the long-term forecast for the North East?

Saturday, a fine start before afternoon rain. Sunday, generally dry but coastal rain possible.

It will be another cold start on Monday with frost possible in central and eastern parts of the UK.