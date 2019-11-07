Bamburgh Castle.

What will the weather be like in Northumberland this morning?

The Met Office is predicting that early morning rain showers will clear to make way for a sunny spell at around 9am.

But cloud and showers will return for the rest of the morning from around 10am.

It will be feeling cold with a maximum temperature 7C.

What about this afternoon?

The rain looks set to ease off as the afternoon goes on but it will remain cloudy.

The maximum temperature will be 6C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Northumberland?

There will be showers at around 5pm but the rest of the evening looks to remain dry, with highs of just 4C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow?

It will be a cold, frosty start on Saturday and it will remain cloudy for the rest of the day.

There will be some light showers that are expected to hit in the afternoon at around 3pm.

But the strong winds of the last few days set to ease off.

It will continue to be a cold day with highs of just 6C.

What is the long-term forecast for the North East?

It will be brightening up on Sunday, with rain slowly easing. The maximum temperature will be 8C.

Another cold start on Monday, then further rain.