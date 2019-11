This is when heavy rain will hit during the week.

On Monday a yellow weather warning was issued for the North East starting on Thursday, November 14 – that warning is now no longer in force however bad weather is still forecast.

Heavy rain is still predicted to start on Thursday. Here is a hour-by-hour look at the next few days.

Thursday, November 14

7am: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

9am to 10am: Light rain. 40% chance of rain.

11am: Light rain. 50% chance of rain.

12pm: Heavy rain. 70% chance of rain

1pm: Light rain. 50% chance of rain.

2pm to 3pm: Light showers. 40% chance of rain.

5pm: Lightrain. 50% chance of rain.

6pm to 7pm: Heavy showers. 70% chance of rain.

9pm: Light showers. 40% chance of rain.

10pm: Light rain. 50% chance of rain.

11pm: Light showers. 50% chance of rain.

Friday, November 15

12am: Heavy showers: 70% chance of rain.

6am: Cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

9am: Light rain. 60% chance of rain.

12pm: Light showers. 50% chance of rain.

6pm: Light showers. 40% chance of rain.

9pm: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Saturday, November 16

12am to 6am: Cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

9am: Overcast. 20% chance of rian.

12pm to 6pm: Light rain. 50% chance of rain.

9pm: Cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Sunday, November 17

3am to 6am: Overcast. 20% chance of rain.

9am to 3pm: Light rain. 50% chance of rain.