Northumberland Weather Forecast: Heavy rain and sunny intervals for the weekend
This weekend will see heavy rain on Saturday with sunny spells and a cloudy overcast Sunday.
It will be a wet start for many on Saturday, October 19 with rain that is lively to be heavy due to recent weather patterns further north – according to the Met Office.
It is likely this heavy rain will affect the region for most of the morning but is expected to weaken towards the afternoon.
Saturday afternoon will see occasional showers with some sunny intervals, and as we move into the evening we are likely to see an increase of clouds and there is a chance of light rain with maximum temperatures reaching 12°C.
Sunday, October 21 is predicted to be a drier day with some bright and sunny spells in the afternoon and clouds will hug the North East coat line. Temperatures are predicted to reach a maximum of 10°C.