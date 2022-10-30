But what does the weather have in store for this week in the run up to this year’s Bonfire Night celebrations?

Temperatures in Northumberland are set to continue to stay above average for the time of year this week as people prepare to enjoy the annual fireworks traditions.

Here is the forecast for the next six days provided by the Met Office.

We take a closer look at what the weather has in store for the week ahead - and Bonfire Night.

Monday, October 31, is due to be another very mild day with temperatures reaching up to 15C. It is set to see plenty of sunshine in the morning with some cloud into the afternoon, but staying dry.

Tuesday, November 1, will be slightly cooler at around 13C and the day is predicted to get off to a wet start with heavy rain from early in the morning until around midday. The afternoon is due to brighten up.

Wednesday, November 2, is due to have a bright start, but cloudy in the afternoon with a 60% chance of rain in the early evening. Still feeling mild at 12C.

Thursday, November 3, is due to be sunny in the morning with cloudy intervals in the afternoon. It will feel slightly cooler at around 11C, but should stay dry.

Friday, November 4, should see a bright and sunny morning, but grey and cloudy in the afternoon. It is due to be slightly warmer at 12C.