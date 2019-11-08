Northumberland weather forecast: Cloudy and unsettled start to the weekend

Weather forecast for Northumberland over the weekend.

What will the weather be like in Northumberland this morning?

Expects some fog patches in the early morning, but they will lift to reveal a bright and sunny morning.

Temperatures in the morning will range from 2C to 5C.

What about this afternoon?

Clouds will thicken in the afternoon there will be a chance of showers, and while it will warm up from the chilly morning temperatures it is still expected to be cold with a maximum temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Northumberland?

The weather is predicted to remain unsettled, and the clouds will be sticking around in the late evening.

But, there is only a slight chance of rain and the temperature isn’t expected to drop, holding steady at 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow?

Sunday will see more clouds, but while sunshine may not be on the agenda there is only a 10% chance of rain.

Maximum temperatures will reach 7C but drop to 2C in the late evening.

What is the long-term forecast for the North East?

Rain will spread eastwards on Monday, November 11, with sunshine and sporadic showers following.

Wind and rain are expected on Tuesday, Wednesday will be breezy with plenty showers but drier further east.