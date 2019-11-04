Northumberland weather forecast: Clouds are on the horizon, this is when to expect the rain

Northumberland weather forecast for Tuesday, November 5.

What will the weather be like in Northumberland this morning?

This morning will mainly cloudy with some light rain from 6am. The temperature will reach 8C and rain is due to ease off at around 8am but will remain cloudy.

What about this afternoon?

This afternoon will stay cloudy but remain drier than the morning. It will feel rather cold due to a northeasterly breeze with temperatures dropping to as low as 8C. There will be a 10% chance of rain.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Northumberland?

Early evening is likely to stay cloudy, with a 20% chance of rain around 5pm, the chances of it raining will increase as the evening progresses until 8pm when light showers can be expected overnight. Temperatures will reach 7C but due to northwesterly winds it will feel more like 4C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow?

Tomorrow is then set be cloudy throughout the day, with a 10% chance of rain. Temperatures will reach 6C.

What is the long-term forecast for the North East?

Saturday, November 9 should start cold and frosty for most, with fog in eastern England. Expect rain move eastwards across the country into the evening, bringing strengthening winds.