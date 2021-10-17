This week – Monday, October 18 to Friday, October 22 – is set to be a little miserable with gloomy weather and rain expected across Northumberland.

The Met Office predicts a cloudy and damp start to Monday with some sunny intervals before outbreaks of rain arriving around lunchtime.

Spells of rain and windy conditions are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday with some brighter weather at the end of the week.

What does the weather have in store this week?

This is what you can expect from the weather in Northumberland this week, according to the Met Office.

Monday, October 18

Monday looks set for a foggy start before becoming cloudy, with possible rain around lunchtime.

The rest of the day is expected to be windy, before changing to mist by early evening with top temperatures reaching 14°C.

Tuesday, October 19

Met Office forecasters suggest Tuesday will be much like Monday, with cloudy conditions and rainy weather into the afternoon.

Despite the cloudy weather, temperatures are expected to hit a high of 17°C.

Wednesday, October 20

More cloudy conditions are predicted for mid-week, with light showers expected by lunchtime.

A damp afternoon looks set for Wednesday with some sunny spells and a maximum temperature of 13°C.

Thursday, October 21

Despite a cloudy start, sunny spells are expected by lunchtime with windy conditions of 34mph.

Top temperatures are set to reach 10°C.

Friday, October 22

Friday will see a bright start, just in time for the weekend before changing to cloudy into the afternoon.

The maximum temperature will be around 10°C.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.