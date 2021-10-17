Northumberland weather forecast as week looks set to be cloudy and damp
Met Office forecasters are predicting a cloudy and damp week across Northumberland, with spells of heavy rain.
This week – Monday, October 18 to Friday, October 22 – is set to be a little miserable with gloomy weather and rain expected across Northumberland.
The Met Office predicts a cloudy and damp start to Monday with some sunny intervals before outbreaks of rain arriving around lunchtime.
Spells of rain and windy conditions are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday with some brighter weather at the end of the week.
This is what you can expect from the weather in Northumberland this week, according to the Met Office.
Monday, October 18
Monday looks set for a foggy start before becoming cloudy, with possible rain around lunchtime.
The rest of the day is expected to be windy, before changing to mist by early evening with top temperatures reaching 14°C.
Tuesday, October 19
Met Office forecasters suggest Tuesday will be much like Monday, with cloudy conditions and rainy weather into the afternoon.
Despite the cloudy weather, temperatures are expected to hit a high of 17°C.
Wednesday, October 20
More cloudy conditions are predicted for mid-week, with light showers expected by lunchtime.
A damp afternoon looks set for Wednesday with some sunny spells and a maximum temperature of 13°C.
Thursday, October 21
Despite a cloudy start, sunny spells are expected by lunchtime with windy conditions of 34mph.
Top temperatures are set to reach 10°C.
Friday, October 22
Friday will see a bright start, just in time for the weekend before changing to cloudy into the afternoon.
The maximum temperature will be around 10°C.