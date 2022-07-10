After many days of glorious sunshine this week, Northumberland is set for another warm run of weather.

As we move ever closer to the school holidays, Met Office forecasters are predicting sunny intervals and cloud in the days ahead.

The county’s highest temperature in the coming days is expected to hit 25°C.

We take a look at the weather forecast for the week ahead in Northumberland.

Take a closer look at what’s on the agenda with our day-by-day round-u p below:

Monday, July 11: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon. Temperatures between 25°C and 18°C. Very high pollen and high UV.

Tuesday, July 12: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening. Temperatures between 22°C and 11°C. Very high pollen and medium UV.

Wednesday, July 13: Sunny. Temperatures between 19°C and 11°C. Very high pollen and high UV.

Thursday, July 14: Cloudy. Temperatures between 19°C and 12°C. Very high pollen and high UV.