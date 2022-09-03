Northumberland weather: Cloud in store for first week of September as schools go back
We’re coming to the start of another new week, so let’s take a look at what the weather forecast has in store for your plans.
Northumberland is set for some cloud and showers in the week ahead – just in time for children to return to the classroom as the new school year gets underway.
Let’s take a closer look at the Met Office outlook for between September 5 and September 9, with forecasters predicting temperatures close to or just above average in the coming days.
Monday, September 5: Cloudy. Temperatures between 15°C and 19°C.
Tuesday, September 6: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning. Temperatures between 14°C and 19°C.
Wednesday, September 7: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning. Temperatures between 13°C and 19°C.
Thursday, September 8: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Temperatures between 13°C and 17°C.
Friday, September 9: Heavy showers changing to cloudy by late morning. Temperatures between 13°C and 17°C.