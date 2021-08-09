Northumberland temperatures to hit 20ºC as Met Office predict better weather this week

Lion Bridge and Alnwick Castle pictured by Jane Coltman.

Temperatures in Northumberland will reach 20ºC with cloudy skies, showers and some potential thunder to be expected throughout the week, according to the Met Office.

The high temperatures will see some bright sunshine in areas but will be largely followed by a heavy build up of clouds.

Here is your day-by-day breakdown of Northumberland weather forecast for this week.

Monday August 9: High’s of 18ºC with cloudy skies and light showers. The Met Office predicts heavy clouds for most of the day before rain in the evening.

In the evening, temperatures will begin to cool off with low’s of 13ºC through the night.

Tuesday August 10: Tuesday will see temperatures of 19ºC with sunny intervals and clouds changing to potential thunder and showers in the afternoon.

Temperatures on Tuesday night will drop to around 12ºC while being partly cloudy.

Wednesday August 11: Wednesday looks to be another warm day with temperatures reaching 20ºC with cloudy skies across the region.

Temperatures will drop Wednesday evening with a low of 13ºC.

Thursday August 12: Northumberland will see some sunny spells on Thursday with temperatures of 20ºC with sunny intervals and showers throughout the day.

Thursday will be a clear night with temperatures reaching a low of 13ºC.

Friday August 13: Friday will see temperatures of 19ºC with sunny intervals and showers throughout the day and into the evening.