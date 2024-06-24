Northumberland set to enjoy more warm and sunny weather this week amidst UK heatwave
As the heatwave continues across the UK, Northumberland will be benefitting for some more warm days ahead.
The Met Office summary for the North East states that tonight will be ‘dry and mild’ with cloud in the south and more clear spells towards the north. Mist may develop, mainly in the north with the clearer spells.
Tuesday will be ‘very warm again’ with a cloudy start that will break to give some sunny spells. There is a chance of heavy, perhaps thundery, showers breaking out.
Overnight low cloud will clear for most areas on Wednesday, followed by very warm sunny spells. Light rain on Thursday will introduce cooler air for Friday.
Here is the average forecast of temperature in Northumberland, according to the Met Office.
Today, Monday June 24: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon 22°C
Tuesday: Cloudy 20°C
Wednesday: Overcast changing to sunny in the afternoon 19°C
Thursday: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime 20°C
Friday: Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime 18°C
Saturday: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime 17°C
Sunday: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning 19°C
